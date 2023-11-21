New 'Bourne' movie in works with Matt Damon—everything to know

By Tanvi Gupta

Sixth installment of 'Bourne' film series coming soon? Find out

Universal Pictures is said to be in the early stages of developing a new addition to the Jason Bourne series, with talks of Edward Berger—the director behind the acclaimed All Quiet on the Western Front—taking the helm. Although no script currently exists, reports indicate that Matt Damon—who played Bourne in four out of the five films—would be the first choice to reprise his legendary role. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

Filmmaker Berger recently gained widespread praise for his work on the World War I masterpiece All Quiet on the Western Front, which took home four Academy Awards, including Best International Feature Film. The movie also won seven BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards). Berger being in talks to direct is a clear indication of Universal's confidence that he can deliver the action expected from the franchise.

Damon's return signals at direct continuation of sixth 'Bourne' movie

Damon took on the role of Jason Bourne in The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), and Jason Bourne (2016). With Damon's potential return, the sixth Bourne movie might directly continue the storyline from the 2016 film. However, if Damon declines, an alternate path might be taken, possibly focusing on a different character like Jeremy Renner's Aaron Cross. Reportedly, Damon has not committed to the project yet.

Success and impact of the 'Bourne' franchise

Adapted from Robert Ludlum's novels, the Bourne series has proven to be a significant financial success for Universal Pictures. With a combined budget of $520M, the five films have grossed over $1.6B worldwide. Alongside the Fast & Furious franchise, Jason Bourne remains one of Universal's most prized intellectual properties. The series is known for its practical stunts and authentic ambiance, distinguishing it from other spy thrillers.

Know more about the storyline of 'Bourne' series

The Bourne film series revolves around Bourne, a skilled government operative suffering from amnesia, relentlessly pursued by the government. The inaugural film, The Bourne Identity, catapulted its lead, Damon, to action star status. Damon's absence in the fourth installment, The Bourne Legacy, introduced a new character, Cross, while the series returned to Bourne in the fifth film.