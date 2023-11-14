Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour': Complete list of surprise songs

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour': Complete list of surprise songs

By Tanvi Gupta 09:58 am Nov 14, 202309:58 am

'The Eras Tour': Every surprise song Taylor Swift has played so far

No two nights on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour are cut from the same sonic fabric. Swift promised her fans to perform two surprise songs at each tour stop and pledged not to repeat selections throughout the entire journey. March's debut show set the stage with two acoustic gems from her 44-song repertoire. Curious about the surprise song selections? Here's the list so far.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Swift returned to the stage after five years, bringing the magic of Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights to sold-out stadiums. Known for her dynamic performances, the singer has been delighting fans with surprise acoustic sets—a tradition that dates back to her 2011 Speak Now World Tour where she wowed the audience with an unexpected cover of Bette Davis Eyes. With 10 albums, Swift said she has enough songs for her entire tour without repeating any.

3/5

'Mirrorball,' 'Gold Rush' kickstarted this phenomenon

As part of the tour's unpredictability, the singer first enchanted the crowd with the dreamy Mirrorball and a nostalgic throwback to her 2006 debut album with Tim McGraw, during the inaugural night of the tour. In Las Vegas, fans were treated to a mix of Our Song and the heartfelt Snow on the Beach. Houston witnessed Swift's versatility with Wonderland, while Philadelphia reveled in the upbeat Gold Rush.

4/5

Surprise collaborations: Magic of Swift's 'The Eras Tour'

As the tour continued, each stop became a unique experience. From Boston to Nashville, Swift kept the surprises coming, with selections like Should've Said No, Better Man, Sparks Fly, Teardrops on My Guitar, and many more. But the surprises didn't stop at song choices. Collaborations with artists like Marcus Mumford, Aaron Dessner, and Jack Antonoff added a layer of unpredictability. She recently brought the crowd to their feet with The Very First Night and Labyrinth, in her Argentina shows.

5/5

Swift expanded 'The Eras Tour' fun with additional dates

Swift started touring South America with a performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week. The singer is also set to enchant Vancouver with three additional dates at BC Place on December 6, 7, and 8. The tour will extend its magic overseas in 2024, featuring stops in Japan, Australia, Singapore, and a UK-European run with Paramore.