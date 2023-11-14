Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' passes first Monday test

Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' passes first Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:43 am Nov 14, 2023

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' box office collection

Jigarthanda DoubleX has emerged to be the perfect spiritual sequel of Jigarthanda. The Raghava Lawrence-headlined film has been in the buzz for a long time and marks a lovely ode to Tamil cinema. The movie has been raking in quite well at the box office. After an eventful weekend, the film has passed the first Monday test with flying colors.

Rave reviews and strong performances by the protagonists

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action comedy earned Rs. 7.1 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 22.67 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers and will break newer records. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial also stars SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Naveen Chandra, among others. It is pitted against Karthi's Japan.

