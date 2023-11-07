Box office collection: 'Tejas's fate way worse than a disaster

Kangana Ranaut is on the verge of making a record of delivering back-to-back commercial disasters in Bollywood. The actor who is known for her social media antics and fiery opinions has not been able to boost the collection of her recent release Tejas. The action thriller received negative reviews from critics and is barely earning anything at the box office.

Failed to surpass the Rs. 6 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sarvesh Mewara directorial earned Rs. 7 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.9 crore in India. The movie performed badly due to negative word of mouth. The cast includes Varun Mitra, Anshul Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Mohan Agashe, and Rio Kapadia, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

