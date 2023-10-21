Box office collection: 'Yaariyan 2' gets slow start

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:36 pm Oct 21, 202302:36 pm

'Yaariyan 2' is a standalone sequel to 2014 film 'Yaariyan'

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's Yaariyan 2, a standalone sequel to 2014's Yaariyan, was released in theaters on Friday (October 20). Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri as three cousins, this Hindi remake of the 2014 Malayalam film Bangalore Days failed to click with the audience. It registered a slow start, collecting less than a crore at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

The original film Yaariyan was helmed by Khosla Kumar and starred Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. Almost after a decade, she is back with the franchise's second installment, not as a director but as its female protagonist. Earlier, in an interview with NewsBytes, Khosla Kumar revealed how the film's script was written first and then given the title of Yaariyan 2.

'Yaariyan 2' struggled to attract viewers

The lead cast of Yaariyan 2 was involved in heavy promotions, including in two-tier cities, that started a couple of weeks before release. Despite the buzz it tried to create ahead of the premiere, the film failed to attract audiences to the theaters. Per industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected just Rs. 50 lakh on its first day, with an overall occupancy of 5.65%.

'Ganapath' beats 'Yaariyan 2' by huge margin

Yaariyan 2 had a direct clash with Ganapath, also released on Friday. Both films opened to mixed to negative reviews from the critics. However, the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer performed better at the ticket window. It collected Rs. 2.5 crore on the opening day. Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Vijay's Leo, which hit cinema halls on Thursday, crossed Rs. 100 crore in India.

All about 'Yaariyan 2'

The film revolves around three cousins, Laadli (Khosla Kumar), Bajju (Puri), and Shikhar (Jafri), who share a strong bond. They move to Mumbai for different reasons and navigate through their problems while supporting each other. Yaariyan 2 also features Yash Dasgupta in a pivotal role, along with Anaswara Rajan, Priya Prakash Warrier, and Warina Hussain in the supporting cast.