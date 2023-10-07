#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Different genres,' says Divya on 'Yaariyan 2,' 'Ganapath' clash

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Different genres,' says Divya on 'Yaariyan 2,' 'Ganapath' clash

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 08:01 pm Oct 07, 2023

'Yaariyan 2', a standalone sequel to 'Yaariyan', will hit cinema halls on October 20

Divya Khosla Kumar made her directorial debut with Yaariyan in 2014, and now, after almost a decade, she is returning to the franchise as one of its sequel's lead actors. A woman of many talents, she spoke to NewsBytes about the upcoming Yaariyan 2, whether she loves direction more or acting, and the sequel's clash with Tiger Shroff's Ganapath. Read excerpts from our conversation.

After directing 'Yaariyan,' how's it to act in 'Yaariyan 2'?

When we were looking for a story for Yaariyan 2, we couldn't find a story that could do justice to the brand. The directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, approached me for Laadli's character. That's when I suggested they keep Yaariyan 2 as the film's title. It's about friendship among cousins. The title came in much later; it's the story that came first.

Between 'Yaariyan' and 'Yaariyan 2,' which is your favorite?

I can't pick one between these two. It is very difficult because both films are my work. Yaariyan gave me a lot of standing in the industry and a brand value. It also established me as a director. It was and will always be my baby. Even in Yaariyan 2, I have put my heart, blood, and soul in it.

Are there similarities between you and Laadli?

What people don't know is that the directors based the character of Laadli on me. How I am in real life is what the directors have incorporated into Laadli's character. Anyone who wishes to know how I am as a person must go and watch Yaariyan 2. They will come to know things about me as an individual.

'Yaariyan 2' is clashing with 'Ganapath.' Your thoughts?

Box office clashes do have an impact. If you have a solo release, the numbers will of course be in your favor. But since we have so many upcoming titles, the release dates are very limited. What's good with Yaariyan 2 and Ganapath's clash is that we are totally different genres. At least we're not clashing with the film of the same genre.

Film's music is receiving love. Your favorite song from it?

I love all the songs; it is very difficult to choose one song. While Saure Ghar is an Indian wedding number, Simroon Tera Nama is a romantic song. There's another song called Billo which is coming up. It's song by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar. I really like that song, and I'm sure it will hit the right chords with the listeners, too.

Coming from T-Series family, how important is music to you?

Music is an integral part of Indian films. Yaariyan 2 is a musical film. We have eight songs and eight more numbers that are background tracks. All the songs take the story forward. It's...a true musical film like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! After a long time, people are going to watch a family musical film on the screens which is about family and relationships.

Do you miss being a director?

I started as an actor, then got into direction, and now I am back at acting. Of course, I will get back to direction in the future. I would love to direct more films. Yes, I do miss direction, but right now, I am concentrating on scripts that are coming my way. The brand of Yaariyan just fits the story (of Yaariyan 2).

Your pick between acting and direction?

The reason why my passion has been seen more in acting is because all the action for a director happens behind the camera. Having said that, being on the set, as an actor or director, gives me a lot of satisfaction. The world has opened up so much for women. Now, when I go on the sets, I see women in all the departments.