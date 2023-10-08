#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Starved for days,' Pearl V Puri on his struggle

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:05 am Oct 08, 202312:05 am

Actor Pearl V Puri will be making his Bollywood debut with 'Yaariyan 2'

After tasting success in the Hindi television industry, actor Pearl V Puri is now set to enter the film industry with Yaariyan 2. Though he became a household name, especially for his roles in Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar, he had a rough start to stardom. In an exclusive interview with NewsBytes, Puri recalled his struggling days and what he learned from the same.

Running away from home to achieve dreams

Puri knew he wanted to become an actor, but his father didn't support it. Firm about his dream, he decided to run away from home. "I was stubborn back then. I came to Mumbai with no survival plan. I was hungry...I starved for nine days. The relationship I had with money then wasn't a sweet affair," he said while recalling his initial days.

Chase your dreams, but don't have backup career option

Puri didn't give up on his dreams because of the struggles. An advice he has to give to youngsters is that they should work hard toward their dream and not have a backup option. He says, "The day you have a plan B for your career, you'll never achieve your dream. Most people fail because the second option is the shortcut, and it's easy."

Is talent limited to bigger cities only?

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Puri firmly believes that art is not limited to any city. "It doesn't matter which town or city you come from. If you have talent, you'll succeed in your life," he said, adding that parents need to encourage their children to discover their talent. "A talented person from a village too can gain international fame in his/her field."

Aspects where Puri connects with Bajju's character from 'Yaariyan 2'

Puri will be essaying Bajju's role in Yaariyan 2. Ask him how relatable Bajju's character is for him, and he says, "Though I'm very different from Bajju, his heartbreak was the most relatable thing." "All of us have had a heartbreak at some point in time. I'm a hopeless romantic. I've had terrible breakups and have had my share of emotional moments," he added.

More on 'Yaariyan 2,' Puri's co-stars and directors

Yaariyan 2 also stars Meezaan Jafri and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles - playing Puri's cousins. Just as their on-screen bond, Puri said he hit off well with his co-stars off-screen, too. Speaking about his directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, he said, "Our directors were very strict. They are very particular about certain things, which made them strict but also perfectionists."