Box office collection: 'Aankh Micholi' set to be a disaster

By Aikantik Bag Nov 07, 2023

'Aankh Micholi' box office collection

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most versatile actors in the current generation and the actor has been doing various kinds of work across industries in India. However, her recently released comedy film Aankh Micholi is set to be the next box office disaster. The film failed to surpass the Rs. 2 crore mark on the first weekend.

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Umesh Shukla directorial earned Rs. 20 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 1.34 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics and owing to no buzz, it has tanked at the box office. The cast includes Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta, and Darshan Jariwala, among others.

