VIXX makes comeback with mini album 'Continuum'; 'Amnesia' MV out
The K-pop group VIXX has been in a sense of turmoil in the recent past. From Hongbin and Ravi's exit to some artists changing their agency, the group went through it all. Now, after five years, the celebrated boy band has unveiled the highly anticipated mini album Continuum. With this, the band has also unveiled the music video of Amnesia.
More about the album
The newly released track has some catchy beats and talks about a different realm. The makers have added some striking visuals too. The mini album features five tracks. The album is made by the trio—Leo, Ken, and Hyuk—as N opted out of the project. Currently, N aka Cha Hak-yeon is starring in the K-drama Castaway Diva alongside Park Eun-bin.