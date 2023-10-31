Sudha Kongara urges Alphonse Puthren to not quit cinema

By Aikantik Bag 05:15 pm Oct 31, 202305:15 pm

Sudha Kongara pens heartfelt urging Alphonse Puthren to not quit filmmaking

Alphonse Puthren, the director behind the 2015 Malayalam hit romance film Premam, recently revealed that he has Autism Spectrum Disorder and has decided to step away from cinema. However, Puthren deleted the post which went viral on social media. Now, director Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Pottru) has urged the director to not quit making films in an online post. She also penned a heartfelt note on Puthren's work.

'Please continue to create in any form and I'll consume'

Kongara encouraged Puthren not to leave filmmaking and to continue producing creative content of any form. Sharing the Premam poster, Kongara expressed, "Dear @puthrenalphonse, I'm going to miss your cinema. Premam is my all-time favorite and kept me alive at my lowest. I would watch it on loop. It made me, a total cynic, fall in love again with the idea of being in love. Please continue to create in any form and I will consume."

