'Padmini' producer accuses Kunchacko Boban of skipping promotions

Entertainment

'Padmini' producer accuses Kunchacko Boban of skipping promotions

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 15, 2023 | 10:11 pm 3 min read

'Padmini' producer accuses Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban of skipping promotions, enjoying vacation in Europe

The tiff between Mollywood actors and producers has once again captured headlines, with Kunchacko Boban becoming the latest actor to be caught up in the controversy. The producer of Boban's recent release, Padmini, Suvin K Varkey, on Saturday, claimed he charged Rs. 2.5 crore for a 25-day call sheet but didn't participate in any promotional activities. He leveled some other allegations against Boban, too.

Why does this story matter?

Varkey stated despite negligible promotions, Padmini has received positive responses and emerged as profitable, no matter what the box office numbers were. Padmini raked in approximately Rs. 25 lakh on its opening day (Friday) and Rs. 27 lakh (projections) on Saturday. Despite being the lead actor, Boban chose not to promote the film actively. This decision sparked a series of questions among fans, too.

'Padmini' makers accused Boban of not promoting film

Taking to Instagram, Varkey, in a post, stated, "For Padmini, the lead actor who took home [Rs. 2.5 crore] gave zero TV interviews, participated in zero TV programs/promotions." "The entire promotion plan and chart of the programs were rejected because the marketing consultant who was appointed by the actor's wife made a verdict watching the raw footage of the movie," he further mentioned.

Check out Varkey's full post here

Instagram post A post shared by suvinkvarkey on July 15, 2023 at 9:58 pm IST

'Fun to be in Europe than promoting the film'

Varkey accused Boban of doing the same thing to other film producers. "This won't happen to a movie where [he] is a co-producer. He will sit through every TV interview and be a guest in every TV show, but when it's an external producer, he cares the least... It's more fun to be in Europe chilling with friends than promoting the film," he added.

Don't take audiences for granted: Varkey

Varkey further expressed his dissatisfaction with the actors' "lack of accountability" for their films and issued a warning to not take audiences for granted. Emphasizing the responsibility of actors in promoting their project, Varkey wrote, "Out of the 200+ Malayalam movies releasing in a year, you have to attract the audience to watch your movie. This is showbiz... Don't take the viewers for granted."

Here's everything about film 'Padmini'

Padmini was released in theaters on Friday. Helmed by Senna Hegde, the film features an ensemble cast of Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian, and Vincy Aloshious. The story revolves around Rameshan—a college lecturer who also happens to be a part-time poet. Following an embarrassing incident, he becomes the subject of jokes and ridicule. The film delves into themes of love, loss, and redemption.

Share this timeline