Redditors express concern over Kim Kardarshian's parenting decisions: Here's why

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 15, 2023 | 09:28 pm 2 min read

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over sharing photos of her children sleeping

Social media personality and reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently faced backlash for her decisions as a parent when she shared a couple of pictures showcasing her children sleeping in her bed. After she shared the images, criticism from fans emerged on a Kardashian-themed Reddit page—who voiced concerns that such "intimate family moments" violate the children's privacy and put them in a vulnerable position.

Children are individuals deserving of privacy, too, Redditors argued

The images in question featured three of Kardashian's children, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, peacefully sleeping in her bed. Notably, her eldest child, North West, was absent from them. Redditors debated the appropriateness of Kardashian's Instagram post and expressed unease over the public sharing of children's sleeping pictures. Users argued, as a parent, she failed to acknowledge that kids are individuals who deserve privacy too.

Look at pictures shared by Kardashian

Instagram post A post shared by kimkardashian on July 15, 2023 at 5:06 pm IST

Here's what the fans commented on Reddit page

One fan shared their opinion, saying, "Although her kids are super cute—I don't think these photos should be shared publicly. It's an invasion of privacy." Another fan expressed their frustration, stating, "Nah, why is she posting this? The kids are sleeping. They are in such a vulnerable position here (asleep & cannot even consent to being photographed)...she is putting it out there for millions. "

Kardashian has faced similar criticisms earlier, too

This isn't the first time Kardashian has faced backlash regarding her parenting choices. In a previous instance, she encountered criticism for a TikTok video featuring her nine-year-old daughter North. Fans expressed their concerns over North's appearance, as she was seen wearing heavy makeup in the video. Disappointed with this, netizens shared their views, emphasizing that a nine-year-old shouldn't be made to look like that!

Recalling infamous balloon controversy

To recall, Kardashian's parenting choices came under scrutiny in May as well, this time regarding her son Psalm's extravagant birthday bash. The party had a firefighter theme and featured numerous decorative balloons. Fans highlighted the issue of excessive balloon usage, pointing out the global helium shortage. Taking to social media, fans expressed concerns over the insensitivity of wasting helium—a resource crucial for medical purposes.

