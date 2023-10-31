Kriti Sanon spills beans about 'Koffee With Karan' S08 appearance

By Aikantik Bag

Kriti Sanon might star in the eighth season of 'Koffee With Karan'

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the glory of her film Mimi for which she won the National Award. As it's the Koffee season, fans are super curious about the guest list for Koffee With Karan. Interestingly, the Heropanti actor has dropped a hint about starring in the cult talk show hosted by Karan Johar. In an Instagram Story, Sanon shared a video of herself enjoying a cup of coffee, captioning it, "All coffee lovers! You know what I mean.."

Sanon has graced the show twice in the past

Sanon has earlier featured in the sixth and seventh seasons of Koffee with Karan. In the sixth season, she featured alongside Kartik Aaryan, whereas in the seventh, she graced the show with Tiger Shroff. Fans are speculating about the other industry professionals who will be starring in the season. The first episode of the eighth season with Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has grabbed many eyeballs, hence fans are quite excited.

Sanon has an exciting pipeline

Recently, Sanon appeared in Ganapath alongside Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is now gearing up to don the hat of a producer for her forthcoming film Do Patti. She also has The Crew in her kitty and an untitled romantic drama opposite Shahid Kapoor.