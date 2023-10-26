'Koffee With Karan': Reasons to watch Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's episode

'Koffee With Karan' S08 premiered on Thursday (October 26) exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

The wait is over! The celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan has returned with its eighth season. The first episode dropped on Thursday with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gracing the couch on the show's premiere. The hour-long episode saw the couple recall their courtship period while also dropping major couple goals. If you're still unconvinced, we list reasons to watch their episode.

They revealed details of their early days of dating

It's known their love story started with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. But did you know what moment gave Singh the 440-watt ka jhatka? It was during their first meeting at Bhansali's home when they sat down to have lunch. When Singh attempted to embarrass her, she barely gave in, and that's when he was swept off his feet!

When they were so engrossed in a kissing scene

Their chemistry was one of the reasons why Ram-Leela became such a big hit. A memorable scene from the film is the lip-lock sequence between Singh and Padukone. Revealing details of the same, the couple recalled how they were so engrossed while filming it, that when a brick was thrown as a part of the scene, they continued kissing without any realization.

A glimpse of their close-knit wedding

The couple got married in November 2018. Almost six years after their marriage, it was for the first time that they shared a video from their wedding celebrations. During the episode, a teaser-of-sorts of their wedding video was played which showed glimpses of their ring ceremony and love-filled wedding rituals. Their wedding video was clearly the highlight of the premiere episode.

Singh's support to Padukone during her tough time

We all know that Padukone went through a rough phase in her life when she was battling depression. The Fighter actor has always been vocal about her mental health and the challenges she faced. During the episode, she recalled how Singh dealt with her anxiety with so much sensitivity and supported her in the battle, without knowing anything about it.

The PDA moments on the couch

Whether it was Singh being upset over not getting to sit next to Padukone during the rapid-fire round, Padukone adorably kissing him on his forehead, or Singh kissing her on the shoulder while she was speaking of her depression, the episode is full of their mushy PDA moments. Singh also said how he could say anything to make Padukone flash her enigmatic smile.