Bae Suzy's birthday: 5 interesting facts about Korea's 'First Love'

Entertainment

Oct 10, 2023

Korean artist Bae Suzy celebrates her 29th birthday on Tuesday

Bae Suzy is a beloved name among K-pop and K-drama enthusiasts, globally. From her humble beginnings as an aspiring singer to becoming a beloved actor and a fashion icon, Bae's journey in the Korean entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. The idol-turned-actor, who turned 29 on Tuesday, has an ever-expanding list of achievements. Here are some lesser-known facts about her.

Bae holds the coveted title of 'Nation's [Korea] First Love'

Bae, known as "Nation's First Love" in South Korea, earned this title early in her career due to her perfect, girl-next-door image. It was reinforced by her roles in Dream High (2011) and While You Were Sleeping (2017). However, during the promotion of her second mini-album Faces of Love in 2018, Bae admitted that while she appreciated the recognition, she found the label burdensome.

Bae debuted with Miss A at the age of 15

In 2009, Bae auditioned for Mnet's Superstar K but was eliminated in the preliminary round. However, she caught the attention of a scout from JYP Entertainment. At the tender age of 15, she debuted in the K-pop group Miss A, making her the youngest member. In 2010, she became the fixed host of MBC's Show! Music Core alongside Minho and Onew from Shinee.

First Korean female to have wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Bae made history as the first Korean female artist to have her very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Back in 2016, her then-agency, JYP Entertainment, revealed the exciting news, sharing that English experts from the museum traveled to Korea to measure Bae for her lifelike wax replica for display at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's K-Wave Zone. The process took a whopping seven hours.

Why Bae is hailed as 'CF or Commerical Film Queen'?

Bae is known as the "CF (Commerical Film) Queen" or "endorsement royalty" because of her ability to promote anything—food, clothing, or cameras. In 2013, she earned over 10B Korean Won with 14 endorsement deals. She gained the nickname "Human Dior" in 2020. In 2022, she became Longines's Ambassador of Elegance—the first Korean female artist to hold this position for the Swiss luxury watch brand.