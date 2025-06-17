1st Test: Ravi Shastri predicts India's Playing XI against England
What's the story
Former head coach Ravi Shastri has predicted Team India's Playing XI for the upcoming 1st Test against England.
The five-match series, starting June 20 at Headingly in Leeds, marks India's transition from stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have retired from Test cricket.
Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian side in his maiden assignment as captain.
Here are further details.
Batting lineup
Jaiswal, Rahul, and Sudarshan in top order
On The ICC Review, Shastri revealed his preferred batting order for the 1st Test.
He believes India should go in with a left-right opening combination in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul.
"I think this is a big tour for him (Rahul). He's the most experienced of the batsmen," Shastri said while explaining his choice.
He also picked Sai Sudarshan as a debutant at Number 3 in his line-up.
Captain's role
Gill and Nair to bat in middle order
Gill, India's new Test captain, will bat at Number 4 as per Shastri's line-up.
The former coach said he was "unlucky to lose his place" during the Test series defeat in Australia but praised Gill for returning to form.
He also backed Karun Nair to bat at Number 5 based on current form and experience in county cricket.
Notably, Nair slammed a solid double-century in the recently-concluded unofficial Test series against England Lions.
Team composition
Shastri unsure about Number 8 spot
Rishabh Pant would bat at Number 6 in Shastri's lineup.
The veteran coach also backed star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the team's frontline spinner at Number 7.
However, he was unsure about the eighth spot and India's bowling attack for the 1st Test.
Shastri said his decision would depend on current form heading into the Headingley assignment.
Bowling strategy
Three-man pace attack with Arshdeep as possible inclusion
Shastri predicted a three-man pace attack, including Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
He also hinted at the possibility of including left-armer Arshdeep Singh if conditions are overcast and cloudy in Leeds.
The decision between Shardul Thakur and Nitish Reddy for one spot in the fast-bowling all-rounders' battle will depend on their ability to provide sufficient overs and contribute with the bat.