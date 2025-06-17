What's the story

Former head coach Ravi Shastri has predicted Team India's Playing XI for the upcoming 1st Test against England.

The five-match series, starting June 20 at Headingly in Leeds, marks India's transition from stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have retired from Test cricket.

Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian side in his maiden assignment as captain.

Here are further details.