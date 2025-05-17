Hrishikesh Kanitkar named head coach for India-A's England tour: Details
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the head coach of the India-A team.
His first assignment will be a shadow tour to England, where he will guide the squad in three matches, including one against the senior Indian team.
The squad is set to depart for England on May 25 and 26.
Team composition
Coaching staff and initial match details
As per Cricbuzz, joining Kanitkar in the coaching setup are Subhodeep Ghosh from Assam, who will be the fielding coach, and Troy Cooley, the bowling coach.
The India-A team will start their tour with a four-day first-class match against England Lions at Canterbury from May 30.
This match will be the first competitive fixture for them on English soil.
Team updates
Intra-squad match and player additions
After the first match in Canterbury, the India-A team will play another four-day game in Northampton from June 6.
They will play a closed-door intra-squad match against the senior Indian team at Beckenham from June 13-16.
The BCCI has announced that Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will join the A squad before their second game against England Lions.
Selection delay
Delay in selection of senior squad for England tour
The report in Cricbuzz adds that selection for the senior Indian team, which is also gearing up for the England tour, has been pushed to the last week of May.
It was initially scheduled for May 23, but the delay comes due to the rescheduling and resumption of IPL.
The senior team will leave for England on June 6, nearly two weeks before their first Test at Headingley starting June 20.