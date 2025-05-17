What's the story

James Anderson enjoyed a successful return to four-day cricket, spearheading Lancashire's strong performance against Derbyshire in the Rothesay County Championship Division 2 match at Emirates Old Trafford.

The former England fast bowler took two wickets for 24 runs from his five-over spell with the new ball.

He didn't bowl again on a day when Lancashire's spinners highlighted their team's dominance.

