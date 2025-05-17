James Anderson shines on comeback for Lancashire in County Cricket
James Anderson enjoyed a successful return to four-day cricket, spearheading Lancashire's strong performance against Derbyshire in the Rothesay County Championship Division 2 match at Emirates Old Trafford.
The former England fast bowler took two wickets for 24 runs from his five-over spell with the new ball.
He didn't bowl again on a day when Lancashire's spinners highlighted their team's dominance.
Match summary
Lancashire's batting prowess sets the stage
Lancashire resumed 2nd day's play on 250 for five, with George Balderson and George Bell spearheading a strong batting display.
They added 50 runs in under 12 overs, earning a second bonus point.
Balderson completed his half-century off 70 balls while Bell followed suit with his first half-century off 101 balls.
Their sixth-wicket partnership added a stunning 133 runs before Balderson was dismissed for 73 just before lunch.
Innings conclusion
Lancashire's innings concludes with a total of 458 runs
Despite Bell's dismissal for 57 early in the second session, Tom Hartley and Tom Bailey continued to pile pressure on Derbyshire's bowlers.
They added 61 runs for the eighth wicket before both were dismissed in quick succession.
Anderson Philip was caught behind off Martin Andersson without scoring, contributing to the conclusion of Lancashire's innings at a formidable total of 458 runs.
Aitchison was Derbyshire's most successful bowler with three wickets for 87 runs.
Bowling impact
Anderson's early breakthroughs put Derbyshire on back foot
Chasing Lancashire's total, Derbyshire started their innings with a flurry of boundary fours.
However, Anderson left his mark by sending Caleb Jewell (16) and David Lloyd (27) back in quick succession.
Despite his early breakthroughs, Anderson was taken off the attack after taking two wickets for 24 runs in five overs.
The pressure on Derbyshire's batsmen didn't ease as Lancashire's other bowlers remained aggressive throughout.
Derbyshire are 112/4 at stumps. Tom Hartley (1/20) and Luke Wells (1/5) were among the wickets for Lancashire.
Information
Anderson races to 1,128 FC wickets
With his two scalps so far, Anderson has raced to 1,128 wickets in First-Class cricket. It's his 299th FC match, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages slightly over 24. 704 of his wickets in FC cricket came for England in Tests at 26.45.