In short Simplifying... In short At just 20 years and 279 days old, Bashir has made history as the youngest England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in home Tests.

He broke the record previously held by James Anderson, who achieved his first fifer at 20 years and 296 days.

Bashir's achievement also marks him as the first English spinner under 21 to take a Test fifer on home soil. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shoaib Bashir took a fifer in the final innings at Trent Bridge

Presenting youngest England bowlers with fifer in home Tests

By Parth Dhall 04:36 pm Jul 22, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Shoaib Bashir was the pick of England's bowlers in the fourth innings of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge. Bashir managed figures worth 5/41 from 11.1 overs as the Windies collapsed and perished for 143. The hosts claimed a 241-run win on Day 4. With this, Bashir became the youngest England bowler with a fifer in home Tests.

#1

Shoaib Bashir: 20y 279d

At 20 years and 279 days, Bashir is now the youngest England bowler to have taken a five-wicket haul in Tests on home soil. Bashir took a historic fifer as the Windies were bowled out for 143 while chasing 385 on Day 4. Bashir, who took 2/108 in the first innings, finished with a seven-wicket match haul.

Information

Only England spinner with this feat

As per Cricbuzz, Bashir became the first spinner to bag a five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge since Muthiah Muralidaran's 8/70 versus England in 2006. Notably, Bashir became the first-ever English spinner aged under 21 years to take a Test fifer on home soil.

#2

James Anderson: 20y 296d

At Trent Bridge, Bashir broke a long-standing record of legend James Anderson, who took a fifer at Lord's in 2003. He took 5/73 against Zimbabwe in what was his maiden appearance in the format (20 years and 269 days). England won by an innings and 92 runs. It is worth noting that Bashir was born five months after Anderson's achievement in the Lord's Test.

#3

James Anderson: 21y 15d

A couple of months later, Anderson took his second five-wicket haul at home, this time against South Africa in Nottingham. He had turned 21 by that time. England racked up 445 before bowling out the Proteas for 362. Anderson took five wickets for 102 runs in that innings. Anderson's exploits later helped England claimed a 70-run win.