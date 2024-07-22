In short Simplifying... In short Shane Warne was the first spinner to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket at Trent Bridge in the 21st century during the 2001 Ashes.

Other notable performances include Monty Panesar's 8 wickets against Sri Lanka in 2006, and Muthiah Muralidaran's record-breaking eight-wicket haul in the same match.

Recently, young English spinner Shoaib Bashir joined this elite list, becoming the first English spinner under 21 to take a five-wicket haul in a home Test.

Shoaib Bashir trumped WI in the final innings at Trent Bridge (Image source: X/@SomersetCCC)

Spinners with Test fifers at Trent Bridge (post 2000)

By Parth Dhall 03:51 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Shoaib Bashir starred in England's 241-run victory over the West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Bashir took a historic five-wicket haul as WI were bowled out for 143 while chasing 385 on Day 4. The Englishman became the first spinner to record a fifer at Trent Bridge since Muthiah Muralidaran in 2006. Here are the spinners with a Test fifer in Nottingham since 2000.

Shane Warne: 6/33 vs England, 2001

The great Shane Warne became the first spinner to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket at Trent Bridge in the 21st century. He attained this feat during the 2001 Ashes, in the 3rd Test. Warne recorded incredible figures worth 6/33 as England were bowled out for 162 in the second innings. Australia later won by seven wickets after chasing down 158.

Monty Panesar: 5/78 vs Sri Lanka, 2006

The next Test fifer by a spinner at Trent Bridge came five years later. England's Monty Panesar took 5/78 in the third innings of the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka in 2006. The game was evenly poised as SL scored 231 before bowling out the hosts for 229. The Lankans then racked up 322, giving England a 325-run target.

Muthiah Muralidaran: 8/70 vs England, 2006

In the final innings of the same match, Muralidaran paved the way for SL by registering an eight-wicket haul. England perished for 190 in the run-chase as the magical spinner took eight wickets. His final innings figures read 8/70. These are the best bowling figures for a spinner in England (Tests) in the 21st century. Overall, Murali is only behind Stuart Broad (8/15).

Shoaib Bashir: 5/41 vs West Indies, 2024

As mentioned, England youngster Bashir is the latest entrant on this elite list of spinners. As per Cricbuzz, Bashir also became the first-ever English spinner aged under 21 years to take a five-wicket haul in a Test on home soil.