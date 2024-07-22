Spinners with Test fifers at Trent Bridge (post 2000)
Shoaib Bashir starred in England's 241-run victory over the West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Bashir took a historic five-wicket haul as WI were bowled out for 143 while chasing 385 on Day 4. The Englishman became the first spinner to record a fifer at Trent Bridge since Muthiah Muralidaran in 2006. Here are the spinners with a Test fifer in Nottingham since 2000.
Shane Warne: 6/33 vs England, 2001
The great Shane Warne became the first spinner to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket at Trent Bridge in the 21st century. He attained this feat during the 2001 Ashes, in the 3rd Test. Warne recorded incredible figures worth 6/33 as England were bowled out for 162 in the second innings. Australia later won by seven wickets after chasing down 158.
Monty Panesar: 5/78 vs Sri Lanka, 2006
The next Test fifer by a spinner at Trent Bridge came five years later. England's Monty Panesar took 5/78 in the third innings of the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka in 2006. The game was evenly poised as SL scored 231 before bowling out the hosts for 229. The Lankans then racked up 322, giving England a 325-run target.
Muthiah Muralidaran: 8/70 vs England, 2006
In the final innings of the same match, Muralidaran paved the way for SL by registering an eight-wicket haul. England perished for 190 in the run-chase as the magical spinner took eight wickets. His final innings figures read 8/70. These are the best bowling figures for a spinner in England (Tests) in the 21st century. Overall, Murali is only behind Stuart Broad (8/15).
Shoaib Bashir: 5/41 vs West Indies, 2024
As mentioned, England youngster Bashir is the latest entrant on this elite list of spinners. As per Cricbuzz, Bashir also became the first-ever English spinner aged under 21 years to take a five-wicket haul in a Test on home soil.