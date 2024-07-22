In short Simplifying... In short Don Bradman, with an average of 99.94, leads the list of highest averages in Test cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Following him are Harry Brook, Adam Voges, and Graeme Pollock, with averages of 62.54, 61.87, and 60.97 respectively.

These players have made significant contributions to their teams, with Bradman being the fastest to reach his milestone and Voges being the oldest to score a hundred on his Test debut.

Harry Brook is second on this list (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Presenting batters with the highest average in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:14 pm Jul 22, 202403:14 pm

What's the story England's rising batting sensation Harry Brook hammered a superb century on Day 4 of the second Test versus West Indies in Nottingham. With the help of 13 fours, he scored 109 off just 132 balls in the third innings as England won the duel by 241 runs. Meanwhile, here we look at the batters with the highest Test average (Minimum: 20 innings).

#1

Don Bradman - 99.94

With 6,996 runs in 52 Tests, Australian legend Don Bradman tops this elite list. His astonishing average of 99.94 is the highest among batters with 150-plus runs, as per ESPNcricinfo. Bradman notched his 29th and last Test ton in his penultimate innings (79). He is the fastest to reach the milestone. 12 of Bradman's 29 Test tons were converted into double centuries (50s: 13).

#2

Harry Brook - 62.54

The match-winning 109 in the Nottingham game powered Brook's average over 62. Having played 14 matches, the young England batter has raced to 1,376 runs at 62.54. In addition to five tons, he owns eight fifties. While Brook has a strike rate of 90.70 in England whites, no other batter has a strike rate of even 87 in Tests (Minimum: 1,000 runs).

#3

Adam Voges - 61.87

Former Australian batter Adam Voges had a brief career in Tests but he still managed to make a significant mark. Voges, who played 20 Tests, finished his career with 1,485 runs at 61.87. At the age of 35, Voges became the oldest to slam a hundred on his Test debut. He hammered five tons besides four fifties (200s: 2).

#4

Graeme Pollock - 60.97

Former South African batter Graeme Pollock was touted as the greatest left-handed batter ever by none other than Bradman. He made a staggering mark in the 23 Tests he featured in. Pollock finished his career with 2,256 with the help of seven tons and 11 fifties. The talismanic batter averaged a brilliant 60.97 as he registered a couple of brilliant double-centuries.