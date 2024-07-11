Anderson became the second-highest wicket-taker against West Indies in Test cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 10:51 pm Jul 11, 2024

What's the story James Anderson, who is set to sign off from cricket post the ongoing 1st Test between England and West Indies at Lord's, achieved a massive milestone on Thursday. Anderson became the second-highest wicket-taker against West Indies in Test cricket. He got to the milestone with his 3rd wicket in the match. Earlier, Anderson picked 1/26 in the first innings. Here are further details.

Anderson is only behind McGrath

As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson has raced to 90 Test wickets against the Windies. Making his 23rd appearance versus West Indies, Anderson averages slightly above 22. He owns five five-wicket hauls with the best spell of 7/42. Anderson, steered clear of Kapil Dev, who took 89 wickets at 24.89. ﻿Glenn McGrath is the highest wicket-taker against West Indies with 110 scalps at 19.38.