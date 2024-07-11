In short Simplifying... In short Ben Stokes, the cricketing powerhouse, has achieved a significant milestone by securing his 200th Test wicket in a recent match.

He also reached the landmark of 100 Test wickets on home soil.

In addition to his Test achievements, Stokes boasts 74 ODI and 26 T20I wickets, further cementing his place in international cricket.

Stokes has completed 300 international scalps (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ben Stokes attains this massive milestone in international cricket: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 10:31 pm Jul 11, 202410:31 pm

What's the story England Test team captain Ben Stokes has attained a massive milestone in international cricket. Stokes, who completed 200 Test wickets by picking up his second scalp in the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Lord's, has also got to 300 international scalps. Stokes attained both milestones in West Indies' second innings. He picked one wicket in the first innings. Here's more.

Details

Milestones galore for Stokes

Stokes came into this match with 198 Test wickets under his belt. After taking 1/14 in the first innings, Stokes attained the milestone by removing Kirk McKenzie (0) on Thursday. Notably, Stokes also raced to 100 Test wickets on home soil. He had 98 scalps coming into this match. Meanwhile, in addition to 200 Test wickets, Stokes has 74 ODI and 26 T20I scalps.

Test wickets

Breaking down Stokes' 200 Test wickets

Stokes has surpassed 100 wickets at home (currently 101), averaging 30-plus. He has two five-wicket hauls on home soil. In away Tests (home of opposition), Stokes owns 95 wickets at 32.89 with the help of two five-wicket hauls. At neutral venues, the 33-year-old has amassed five wickets from three matches at 39.60. In 103 Tests, Stokes has 200-plus wickets (201*) at 31-plus.

Information

His wickets column in ODIs and T20Is

In 114 ODI matches, Stokes has claimed 74 wickets at 42.39. He owns one five-wicket haul and a four-fer. Meanwhile, having made 43 T20I appearances, he has picked up 26 wickets at 32.92.

Do you know?

Stokes joins these legends in terms of this double

As per Cricbuzz, Stokes has joined the likes of Carl Hooper, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, Shahid Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan in terms of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

Information

Summary of the ongoing 1st Test between England and WI

WI managed 121/10 in their first innings with Gus Atkinson taking seven wickets on debut. Stokes bowled eight overs for his solitary wicket. England scored 371/10 thereafter. In WI's second innings, Stokes has scalped two wickets with WI losing half their side.