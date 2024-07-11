Ben Stokes attains this massive milestone in international cricket: Details
England Test team captain Ben Stokes has attained a massive milestone in international cricket. Stokes, who completed 200 Test wickets by picking up his second scalp in the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Lord's, has also got to 300 international scalps. Stokes attained both milestones in West Indies' second innings. He picked one wicket in the first innings. Here's more.
Milestones galore for Stokes
Stokes came into this match with 198 Test wickets under his belt. After taking 1/14 in the first innings, Stokes attained the milestone by removing Kirk McKenzie (0) on Thursday. Notably, Stokes also raced to 100 Test wickets on home soil. He had 98 scalps coming into this match. Meanwhile, in addition to 200 Test wickets, Stokes has 74 ODI and 26 T20I scalps.
Breaking down Stokes' 200 Test wickets
Stokes has surpassed 100 wickets at home (currently 101), averaging 30-plus. He has two five-wicket hauls on home soil. In away Tests (home of opposition), Stokes owns 95 wickets at 32.89 with the help of two five-wicket hauls. At neutral venues, the 33-year-old has amassed five wickets from three matches at 39.60. In 103 Tests, Stokes has 200-plus wickets (201*) at 31-plus.
His wickets column in ODIs and T20Is
In 114 ODI matches, Stokes has claimed 74 wickets at 42.39. He owns one five-wicket haul and a four-fer. Meanwhile, having made 43 T20I appearances, he has picked up 26 wickets at 32.92.
Stokes joins these legends in terms of this double
As per Cricbuzz, Stokes has joined the likes of Carl Hooper, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, Shahid Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan in terms of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.
Summary of the ongoing 1st Test between England and WI
WI managed 121/10 in their first innings with Gus Atkinson taking seven wickets on debut. Stokes bowled eight overs for his solitary wicket. England scored 371/10 thereafter. In WI's second innings, Stokes has scalped two wickets with WI losing half their side.