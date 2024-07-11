In short Simplifying... In short Ben Stokes, England's pace-bowling all-rounder, has become the 17th Englishman to claim 200 Test wickets.

He also holds the unique record of being the 5th all-rounder in Test cricket history to take 200 wickets and score over 5,000 runs.

Stokes has shown impressive performance against the Windies, with 40 wickets to his name.

Ben Stokes has raced to 200 Test wickets (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ben Stokes becomes 17th Englishman to claim 200 Test wickets

By Rajdeep Saha 09:16 pm Jul 11, 202409:16 pm

What's the story Ben Stokes has become the 17th Englishman to claim 200 Test wickets. The England Test team skipper attained the milestone with his second wicket in the first Test against West Indies at Lord's. Stokes came into this match with 198 wickets under his belt. Notably, Stokes also raced to 100 Test wickets on home soil. He had 98 scalps coming into this match.

Stokes enters an elite list of Englishmen

England bowlers with 200-plus Test wickets: James Anderson 702* Stuart Broad 604 Ian Botham 383 Bob Willis 325 Fred Trueman 307 Derek Underwood 297 Graeme Swann 255 Brian Statham 252 Matthew Hoggard 248 Alec Bedser 236 Andy Caddick 234 Darren Gough 229 Steve Harmison 222 Andre Flintoff 219 Moeen Ali 204 John Snow 202 Ben Stokes 200*

Breaking down Stokes' 200 Test wickets

England pace-bowling all-rounder Stokes owns 100 wickets at home, averaging 30-plus. He has two five-wicket hauls on home soil. In away Tests (home of opposition), Stokes owns 95 wickets at 32.89 with the help of two five-wicket hauls. At neutral venues, the 33-year-old has amassed five wickets from three matches at 39.60.

Stokes becomes 5th all-rounder with this Test double

As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes is now the 5th all-rounder in Test cricket history to take 200 wickets and score 5,000 runs. With the bat, he owns 6,316 runs at 35.48. Jacques Kallis amassed 13,289 runs and 292 wickets. Kapil Dev managed 5,248 runs and 434 wickets. Ian Botham scored 5,200 runs and took 383 scalps. Gary Sobers scored 8.032 runs and took 235 wickets.

His performance against WI

Stokes owns 40 wickets against the Windies at an average of 26-plus. His best spell of 6/22 in an innings have come against the Windies. 20 of his wickets have come in England with the other 20 on Windies soil.