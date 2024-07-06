In brief Simplifying... In brief Brian Lara holds the record for the highest individual scores in England vs West Indies Tests, with a world record 400* in 2004 and 375 in 1994.

Former England batter Andrew Sandham scored 325 in 1930, while Lawrence Rowe hit a 302-run knock in 1974.

Former England batter Andrew Sandham scored 325 in 1930, while Lawrence Rowe hit a 302-run knock in 1974.

These high-scoring matches, filled with defining partnerships and stunning stands, often ended in draws.

Lara created history by becoming the first ever batter to score 400 runs in a Test innings (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England vs West Indies, Tests: Decoding the highest individual scores

By Rajdeep Saha 01:41 am Jul 06, 202401:41 am

What's the story England and West Indies gear up for a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. Notably, England and WI have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI. 53 matches have been drawn. Though the home team will enter the series as favorites, WI will be no pushovers. We decode the highest individual scores in ENG-WI matches.

#1

Brian Lara - 400*

England's 2004 tour of West Indies saw Brian Lara smash a world record score of 400* in the 4th Test at St Johns. West Indies managed 751/7 declared in their first innings. Lara faced 582 balls for his 400, smashing 43 fours and four sixes. He shared a 232-run stand alongside Ramnaresh Sarwan (90). England scored 285/10 and 422/5 to draw the match.

#2

Brian Lara - 375

10 years before his historic 400*, Lara floored England with a score of 375 in the 1994 series at home. The 5th Test at St Johns saw WI manage 593/5d. Lara's record-breaking 375 consisted of 45 fours. He was part of three century-plus stands. Jimmy Adams and Shivnarine Chanderpaul scored fifties. England managed 593/10 before WI scored 43/0 as the match was drawn.

#3

Andrew Sandham - 325

Former England batter Andrew Sandham managed a score of 325 in 1930 during the 4th match on Windies soil at Kingston. As per ESPNcrcinfo, England managed a whopping 849/10. Sandham faced 640 deliveries and smashed 28 fours. He shared five defining partnerships along the way. WI managed 286/10 before England scored 272/9d as Sandham scored 50. WI managed 408/5 in the second innings.

#4

Lawrence Rowe - 302

In the 1974 series on Windies soil, the 3rd Test in Bridgetown saw England score 395/10. Lawrence Rowe scored a superb 302-run knock, smoking 36 fours and a six. He shared two stunning stands upfront as WI managed 596/8d. Barring Lawrence, Alvin Kallicharran scored 119 for WI. In their second innings, England scored 277/7 as the match was drawn.