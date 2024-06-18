A look at West Indies batters with 100+ T20I sixes
Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a 104-run victory against Afghanistan in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match in Gros Islet. Pooran smacked a 53-ball 98 as the Caribbeans successfully defended 218. The left-hander slammed surpassed Chris Gayle to become the West Indies batter with most sixes in T20I cricket. Have a look at WI batters with 100+ T20I sixes.
Nicholas Pooran: 128* sixes
Pooran slammed 6 fours and 8 sixes before getting run-out against Afghanistan. The left-handed batter now has 128 sixes in T20I cricket, the most by a West Indies batter. He also owns 137 fours in the format. Pooran currently has 2,012 runs from 92 T20Is at a strike-rate of 135.85. His tally includes a total of 12 half-centuries.
Chris Gayle: 124 sixes
Universe Boss Chris Gayle finished his career with 124 sixes in T20I cricket. Gayle, who is known to hit big sixes across formats, is the only other West Indian with more than 120 maximums in the format. In a T20I career spanning 15 years, the left-handed batter hammered 1,899 runs from 79 matches at a strike-rate of 137.50. His tally includes two tons.
Evin Lewis: 111 sixes
Another left-hander, Evin Lewis follows Gayle on this tally with 111 sixes. Lewis, who made his T20I debut in 2016, has given the Caribbeans some explosive starts. He currently has 1,465 runs from 53 T20Is at an incredible strike-rate of 151.97. Like Gayle, Lewis has also slammed two sixes in T20I cricket. He also owns 10 half-centuries.
Rovman Powell follows Lewis
Among active cricketers, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell follows Lewis with 90 sixes. Kieron Pollard, one of the greatest all-rounders in T20I cricket, retired from international cricket with 99 sixes.