Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-getter in IPL history (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Decoding the key player battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:34 am Mar 29, 202411:34 am

What's the story Match 11 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. While LSG lost their only game so far, PBKS have a win and a defeat this season. Both teams would want to put up a comprehensive show in this game. Let's look at the probable player battles on display.

KL Rahul vs Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh, who can swing the new ball, dismissed KL Rahul last season. The fast bowler has conceded just 17 runs off 18 balls in this battle. As Rahul was associated with PBKS from 2018 to 2021, he would have faced Arshdeep a lot in the nets. Overall, Rahul has fallen prey to left-arm pacers 12 times across 60 IPL innings.

Nicholas Pooran vs Rahul Chahar

Nicholas Pooran has played some breathing cameos for LSG. He would not mind giving PBKS bowlers a hard time. The dasher could be up against Rahul Chahar in the middle overs. Though leg-spinners have dismissed Pooran six times in 31 IPL innings, the latter strikes at 164.02 against them. He has smashed Chahar for 32 runs off 20 balls without being dismissed.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohsin Khan

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has been a consistent run-getter in IPL. LSG would want to send him early. Mohsin Khan, who operates with the new ball, can inflict some significant damage early on. The left-arm paceman has seven wickets across 13 powerplay innings in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, Dhawan has a decent average and strike rate of 38.15 and 127.67 vs left-arm pacers (IPL).

Liam Livingstone vs Ravi Bishnoi

LSG would be aware of the damage Liam Livingstone can casuse in the middle overs. As he tends to struggle against leggies, Ravi Bishnoi can be unleashed against him. The England dasher has fallen prey to these spinners seven times in 18 IPL meetings, striking at just 114.60. He has smothered Bishnoi for 23 runs off 12 balls while being dismissed once.

Key details about the match

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this clash on March 30 (7:30pm IST). The track here has been low and slow and has assisted spinners. Batters, who have built their innings patiently, have managed to score runs. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.