This was his maiden fifty against GT (Source: X/@IPL)

Shivam Dube slams his sixth IPL fifty for CSK: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:37 pm Mar 26, 202409:37 pm

What's the story Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube scored a fiery half-century against Gujarat Titans in Match 7 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The dasher batted with great intent as he ended up scoring 51 off just 23 balls, a knock laced with two boundaries and five sixes. This was his seventh IPL fifty and a sixth in CSK colors. Here is more.

A stunning knock from Dube

CSK were off to a fine start as Dube arrived with the scorecard reading 104/2. The southpaw cleared his intentions straightaway, smashing Sai Kishore for successive sixes off his first two balls. He dominated the 57-run stand with Daryl Mitchell as the scoring rate remained above 10. Dube, who brought up his fifty off 22 balls, fell to Rashid Khan right after.

Seventh fifty in IPL

Dube has raced to 1,191 runs in 53 IPL matches at 29.77 (50s: 7). 792 of his runs have come for CSK at 36. This was his sixth fifty for the Super Kings. Dube's strike rate of 158.4 is the best among CSK batters with 400-plus runs. This was his maiden fifty against GT as he now owns 122 runs against them.

CSK post a massive total

Dube was CSK's only half-centurion as the defending champions posted a mammoth 206/6 in their 20 overs. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra starred at the top, hammering 46 runs apiece. While Mitchell looked rusty during his 24-run stay, youngster Sameer Rizvi (14) smoked two sixes toward the end to bolster CSK's total. The talismanic Rashid Khan (2/49) was expensive on the day.