IPL: Decoding the most expensive signings in CSK's history

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:29 pm Jan 07, 202412:29 pm

Ravindra Jadeja is among CSK's most expensive players (Source: X/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will head into the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as defending champions. They have further strengthened their team with some notable buys in the auction event. They broke the bank for Daryl Mitchell before getting Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur under their estimated bids. Here we look at CSK's five most expensive signings in IPL history.

The surprise signing of Krishnappa Gowtham

Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was an unexpected signing by CSK in the 2021 auction. CSK beat the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to secure his services for Rs. 9.25 crore. He had then become the most expensive uncapped player in IPL auction history. Surprisingly, Gowtham did not play a single game that season and was released thereafter.

When CSK broke the bank for Ravindra Jadeja

CSK went hard after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the 2012 IPL auction. He was bought for approximately Rs. 9.8 crore ($2 million) as the Super Kings won the tie-breaker with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. The investment has been fruitful for CSK as Jadeja has won many games for the team with his all-round brilliance. He continues to be a vital cog in the side.

When CSK bought back Deepak Chahar

CSK bought pacer Deepak Chahar for Rs. 14 crore in the 2022 mega auction. It was the first time CSK bought a player for over Rs. 10 crore. Besides CSK, SRH and Delhi Capitals (DC) were also in the race to get Chahar. However, the Super Kings had the final laugh. Meanwhile, Chahar continues to be a crucial member of CSK's bowling attack.

The Daryl Mitchell signing

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell, who was on the radar of many franchises, was sold to CSK in the 2024 IPL auction. Like Chahar, Mitchell also fetched a whopping sum of Rs. 14 crore at the event. Notably, DC and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were also keen to buy the Kiwi star. The right-handed batter made merry for NZ in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

CSK went all out for Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was sold to CSK for a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. As many as four other teams - SRH, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - were also interested in Stokes. Notably, Stokes played just two games in the season due to a knee injury and was released thereafter.