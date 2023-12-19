IPL 2024: GT buy Shahrukh Khan for Rs. 7.4 crore

05:53 pm Dec 19, 2023

Shahrukh spent three seasons at PBKS (Source: X@shahrukh_35)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction on Tuesday saw Gujarat Titans buy uncapped Indian batter Shahrukh Khan. The franchise spent a whopping Rs. 7.4 crore for the services of Shahrukh. The big-hitting Shahrukh was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2024 auction. The dasher will aim to show his pedigree after a massive signing. Here are his stats.

Here are his IPL numbers

Shahrukh made his IPL debut in 2021 for PBKS and spent three seasons at the franchise before getting released. Though he did play some impressive cameos, consistency was an issue for him. In 33 IPL appearances, he has so far returned with 426 runs at a strike rate of 134.81. The 28-year-old would aim to enhance his numbers.

Shahrukh's career stats

In 83 T20 matches to date, Shahrukh has scored 928 runs at 18.93. He is yet to hit a T20 fifty to date. He has a strike rate of 133.52. In List A cricket, The Tamil Nadu batter owns 902 runs at 37.58, with the best score of 79*. He has seven fifties. In FC cricket, he has scored 592 runs at 39.46.

Shahrukh has a history of earning massive bids

In the IPL 2022 auction, Punjab Kings bought Shahrukh for Rs. 9 crore. It still remains the joint third-highest bid for an uncapped player. In the IPL 2021 auction, Shahrukh was purchased by PBKS for Rs. 5.25 crore.