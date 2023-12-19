RR buy Shubham Dubey for Rs. 5.8 crore: Decoding profile

1/4

Sports 2 min read

RR buy Shubham Dubey for Rs. 5.8 crore: Decoding profile

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:38 pm Dec 19, 202305:38 pm

This is Dube's maiden deal in IPL.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have bought uncapped batter Shubham Dubey for Rs. 5.8 crore in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. This is Dubey's maiden deal in IPL. The dasher is known for his big hitting in the end overs. Notably, RR were involved in an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals (DC) to get Dubey on board.

2/4

Who is Shubham Dubey?

Dubey is a left-handed middle-order batter, who plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. While he made his T20 debut in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, his maiden List A appearance came earlier this year. He is yet to play a First-Class match. Notably, Dubey enjoyed a sensational run in this year's SMAT as he aced the finisher's role.

3/4

His run in SMAT 2023

Dubey was at his best in this year's SMAT as he scored runs for fun in the end overs. Across seven games, the southpaw clobbered 221 runs at an average of 73.66. Moreover, his strike rate read 187.28. The tally includes a half-century as he returned unbeaten four times. He would be determined to replicate his heroics in the IPL.

4/4

Here are his overall numbers

Overall in T20 cricket, the 29-year-old has clobbered 485 runs at an average and strike rate of 37.30 and 145.20, respectively. Having played eight List A games, Dubey has returned with 159 runs at an average of 31.80.