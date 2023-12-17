Nathan Lyon completes 50 Test wickets against Pakistan: Stats

Lyon also completed 500 Test wickets (Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon scripted history during the recently-concluded opening Test between Australia and Pakistan. He claimed five wickets in the game and en route to the same, he also completed 500 wickets in Test cricket. Meanwhile, the star spinner has also completed 50 Test wickets against the Pakistan team. Here we decode his stellar stats.

A couple of fine spells from Lyon

Lyon entered the game, requiring four scalps to complete 500 wickets. He was five short of 50 scalps against the Pakistan team. He ran through Pakistan's middle and lower order in the first innings and claimed 3/66. Lyon dismissed Faheem Ashraf in the second innings to complete 500 wickets. The 36-year-old returned with 2/14 in his second outing as Australia won by 360 runs.

50 wickets against Pakistan for Lyon

Lyon has so far featured in 13 Tests against Pakistan, having claimed 50 wickets at 43.52. The tally includes two fifers. He does not average over 40 against any other team in this format. On Pakistan soil, the 35-year-old has accumulated 12 wickets across three Tests at 44.91. 15 of his wickets against Pakistan have come in four Tests in UAE (Average: 53.80).

20 wickets against Pakistan at home

Lyon has featured in six Tests against Pakistan at home. He has returned with 23 wickets in these games at an average of 36.08. The tally also includes a six-wicket haul (6/115). Overall, he has raced to 243 wickets in 63 Tests at home at a remarkable average of 31.14.

Lyon completes 500 Test wickets

Lyon has raced to 501 wickets in 123 Tests, averaging 30.85. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls. He has joined Australian legends Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) in the 500-wicket club. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), James Anderson (690), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the others with the feat.

How did the game pan out?

Opting to bat first, Australia posted 487 as David Warner scored a breathtaking 164. Mitchell Marsh contributed with a 90-run knock. Pakistan could only manage 271 in reply as Imam-ul-Haq made 62. Usman Khawaja (90*) and Marsh (63*) helped Australia declare their second innings at 233/5. Chasing 450, Pakistan were folded for 89. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets apiece.