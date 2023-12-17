Nathan Lyon becomes second off-spinner with 500 Test wickets: Stats

By Parth Dhall 01:48 pm Dec 17, 2023

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has completed 500 wickets in Test cricket. Lyon reached this landmark on Day 4 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the Perth Stadium. He entered the Test, requiring four wickets for the same. Notably, Lyon has become only the second off-spinner to touch the 500-wicket mark. Here are the key stats.

Eighth bowler with this feat

As mentioned, Lyon is the second off-spinner to complete 500 wickets in Test cricket. Overall, he has become the eighth bowler to achieve this feat. Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran (800), Australia's Shane Warne (708) England's James Anderson (690), India's Anil Kumble (619), England's Stuart Broad (604), Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519) have more Test wickets than Lyon.

Do you know?

Earlier this year, Lyon became the first specialist bowler to play 100 successive Tests. Overall, he became the third Australian after Allan Border (153 Tests) and Mark Waugh (107) to do so. Former England captain Alastair Cook (159) tops this list. Lyon's 100-match streak ended after the second Ashes Test as a calf injury ruled him out of the remaining series.

Over 400 Test wickets since August 2013

Lyon made his Test debut in 2011 when Australia were in pursuit of finding a specialist spinner. The hunt continued since legend Warne's retirement in 2006. The former dismissed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara off his first ball in Tests. Lyon has proven his mettle across different conditions. He is the only spinner with over 400 Test wickets since August 1, 2013.