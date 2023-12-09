India register their lowest WT20I score versus England: Key stats

1/3

Sports 1 min read

India register their lowest WT20I score versus England: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:40 pm Dec 09, 202308:40 pm

Shafali Verma was out for a duck (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

India Women were bowled out for 80 in the second T20I encounter at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur's side faced 16.2 overs with the top scorer being Jemimah Rodrigues (30). Smriti Mandhana was the only other batter with double digits. For ENGW, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn claimed 2/13 each respectively. India have now posted their lowest WT20I score versus England.

2/3

Third-lowest WT20I score for India

As per ESPNcricinfo, India have registered their lowest WT20I total versus England, beating their previous worst record of 88 in June 2011. Notably, India Women also managed their fourth total of below 100 against England. Overall in WT20Is, India have registered their third-lowest total. India's worst total is 62 versus Australia in June 2011 and 70 versus South Africa in October 2019.

3/3

Summary of India's innings

Shafali Verma scored a duck upfront before wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. There were just eight fours in the innings and zero sixes. Rodrigues scored 30 from 33 balls before being dismissed by Glenn. Every English bowler was amongst the wickets. Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Ecclestone, and Glenn completed braces. England now have a chance to seal the three-match series.