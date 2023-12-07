Decoding batters with most runs for India in Women's T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:08 am Dec 07, 2023

Shafali is the latest addition to the 1,500-run club (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Star Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma became the latest batter to accomplish 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is. She accomplished the milestone en route to a 52-run knock versus England in the first T20I at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Her efforts, however, went in vain as India (159/6) failed to chase down 198. Here we decode batters with the most WT20I runs for India.

Shafali latest addition to the 1,500-run club

Notably, Shafali became the fifth Indian to accomplish 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is. Her 52 saw her race to 1,508 runs in 63 Women's T20Is at an average of 24.32. She strikes at 130.33 in the format. Shafali slammed her 7th WT20I fifty as her highest score in the format reads 73. Notably, the young dasher was once the top-ranked WT20I batter.

Jemimah Rodrigues owns over 1,800 runs

Jemimah Rodrigues is another Indian youngster who has proven her mettle in the WT20I arena. The 23-year-old, India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the format, made her WT20I debut in 2018 (against South Africa Women). In a career spanning over five years, Rodrigues has slammed 1,864 runs from 87 matches at an average of 30.06. The tally includes a strike rate of 113.31 (50s: 10).

Mithali Raj third on the list

Arguably the finest batter to have graced the game, Mithali Raj was bound to feature on this list. The former Indian skipper was the first from her country to accomplish 2,000 runs in this format. In 89 T20Is, Mithali managed 2,364 runs at 37.52. She slammed 17 half-centuries with the best score of 97*. Her strike rate in the format reads 96.33.

Mandhana closing in on the 3,000-run mark

Veteran opener Smriti Mandhana is India's second-highest run-getter in the format. She is also closing in on 3,000 WT20I runs. As of now, she boasts 2,940 runs in 123 WT20Is at 27.22. The batter has clobbered 22 fifties while her strike rate reads 122.96. Her highest score is 87. Mandhana also happens to be India's vice-captain across formats.

Skipper Harmanpreet tops the chart

The most capped player in the WT20I format, Harmanpreet Kaur tops this chart. The Team India skipper currently owns 3,180 runs in 156 WT20Is at 28.14 with her strike rate being 106.73. The tally includes 11 fifties and a solitary ton as well, 103 versus New Zealand Women in 2018. The dasher is overall the fourth-highest run-getter in the format.