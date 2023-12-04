Shimron Hetmyer completes 1,500 ODI runs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi

Hetmyer has enjoyed operating against England (Source: X/@ICC)

West Indies stunned England with an emphatic four-wicket triumph in the ODI series opener. Shimron Hetmyer also contributed well to his side's win as he scored 32 off 30 balls, a knock laced with four boundaries. During the course, he also raced past 1,500 runs in ODI cricket. He has been pretty impressive in the format. Here are his stats.

A crucial knock from Hetmyer

Chasing 326 in Antigua, WI were 144/3 when Hetmyer arrived in the middle. He joined forces with skipper Shai Hope (109) as the duo added 56 runs for the fourth wicket. The former was aggressive in his approach as he kept the required run rate under control. His efforts turned out to be fruitful as WI crossed the line with seven balls to spare.

1,500 runs up for Hetmyer

Having played 51 ODI games, Hetmyer has raced to 1,503 runs at 33.40. His strike rate in the format reads 105.10. Notably, all of his five centuries have come within 85 balls. His tally also includes four half-centuries as his highest score read 139. 478 of his runs have come at home at an average of 31.86.

Sensational numbers against England

Meanwhile, Hetmyer has enjoyed operating against England in the format as he has now raced to 212 runs across six innings against them at 53. He strikes at 115.21 against the Brits as the tally includes a solitary hundred. Notably, Hetmyer does not average even 40 against any other team. He would like to enhance his numbers in the upcoming games.

WI get the job done in style

England posted 325/10 in 50 overs. Harry Brook made the difference with a knock of 71. Sam Curran and Brydon Carse played crucial cameos at the end. In response, WI saw their openers Alick Athanaze (66) and Brandon King (35) add a century-plus stand. Hope and Hetmyer then took over the baton. Romario Shepherd's 28-ball 49 sealed the win for WI.