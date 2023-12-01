IPL 2024 auction: Australian World Cup stars dominate player registration

IPL 2024 auction: Australian World Cup stars dominate player registration

By Rajdeep Saha Edited by Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:47 pm Dec 01, 2023

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins with the ODI WC trophy (Photo credit: X/@cricketworldcup)

Seven of Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 winning squad members are among 25 players to enter the 2024 Indian Premier League auction with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. The likes of Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott have entered the pool with the highest base price. Here are the details.

It could be raining Aussies in IPL 2024

Australia, who won a record sixth ODI World Cup crown on November 19, have seen some of their best performers enter the IPL auction. Others such as David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, and Adam Zampa to name a few have been retained by franchises.

1,166 players have registered for the IPL 2024 auction

A total of 1,166 players have registered. The final pool, however, will be much smaller after the teams submit the names of players they are interested in. The long list includes 45 players from Associate nations and 909 uncapped players of which 812 are Indians. There are 18 capped Indians. Meanwhile, the 10 IPL franchises have a total of 77 slots to fill.

Players with Rs. 2 crore base price

Rs. 2 crore base price: Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Jos Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, and Angelo Matthews.

Players with Rs. 1.5 crore base price

Rs. 1.5 crore base price: Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, and Sherfane Rutherford.

Players with Rs. 1 crore base price

Rs. 1 crore base price: Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, D'arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, David Wiese.

Rachin Ravindra will be a hot favorite in the auction

NZ all-rounder Rachin Ravindra had a sensational 2023 ODI World Cup, scoring 578 runs from 10 matches as he hammered three centuries and two fifties. He looked at ease in Indian conditions, especially against spinners. Ravindra has set his base price at Rs. 50 lakh. He owns 618 runs in 51 T20 matches while claiming 41 wickets.

Here are key details regarding IPL 2024 auction

The 2024 IPL auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. This is the first time an IPL auction will happen out of India. It will be a one-day auction and 10 teams will have a purse of Rs. 100 crore, an increased budget from the previous year's Rs. 95 crore.