Decoding the best knocks by Australian batters in WC finals

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Gilchrist scored a valiant century in 2007 WC final

Australia have been brilliant in the ICC Cricket World Cup finals. They have won the title record five times while losing out twice. The 2023 World Cup title clash against India will be the eighth final in the competition's history. Over the years some of the best knocks in the WC finals have come from Australian batters. Here's more.

David Boon's match-winning knock in the 1987 World Cup Final

Australia defeated England in the 1987 World Cup final at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, Australia posted a fighting total of 253/5 courtesy of a brilliant knock of David Boon, who played a gritty 125-ball 75. The opener hammered seven boundaries. In reply, England were restricted to 246/8 courtesy of some exceptional bowling from Australia. Steve Waugh and Allan Border scalped two wickets each.

Michael Clarke's 72-ball 74 in the 2015 World Cup Final

Australia dominated NZ by winning the 2015 World Cup final by seven wickets. It was James Faulkner who stole the show with his 3/36 which bundled out NZ for a meagre 183. In reply, Australia lost Aaron Finch early but they sailed through courtesy of Michael Clarke's 72-ball 74. He slammed 10 boundaries and a six as Australia reached the target in 33.1 overs.

Ian Chappell's fighting fifty in the 1975 World Cup Final

It was agony for Australia in the 1975 World Cup final as they lost to WI by 17 runs. Batting first, WI compiled a score of 291/8 courtesy of a fantastic 102-run knock from Clive Lloyd. In reply, Ian Chappell played a fighting 93-ball 62 but Australia could only manage 274. He hammered six boundaries. No other Australian batter could touch the 50-run mark.

Ricky Ponting's iconic century in the 2003 World Cup Final

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting hammered an iconic century in the 2003 World Cup final which helped the Kangaroos decimate India by 125 runs. His 140*-run knock in the final helped Australia compile a massive total of 359/2. He hammered four boundaries and eight maximums. In reply, India were bundled out for 234 runs in 39.2 overs courtesy of some exceptional bowling.

Adam Gilchrist's sensational knock in the 2007 World Cup Final

One of the memorable knocks in the ODI World Cup finals was when Adam Gilchrist hammered a 104-ball 149 against Sri Lanka in the 2007 final. He was Australia's lone warrior as they posted 281/4 batting first. The wicket-keeper batter slammed 13 boundaries and three maximums. In reply, SL could only manage 215/8 in a rain-curtailed match as Australia won by 53 runs (DLS).