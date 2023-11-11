Adam Zampa accomplishes this World Cup feat for Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:14 pm Nov 11, 2023

Zampa is now the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 WC (Source: X/@ICC)

The in-form Adam Zampa has accomplished yet another milestone as he has become the Australian spinner with the most wickets in an edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. He accomplished the milestone during the group-stage clash against Bangladesh in Pune, claiming 2/32 in 10 overs. With 22 scalps, the leggie has now become the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing event. Here is more.

Another fine spell from Zampa

While many Aussie bowlers went for runs in the game, Zampa operated brilliantly. He dismissed the dangerous Litton Das for 36 to open his account. He then got the batter of Mushfiqur Rahim (21) to restrict the damage in the end overs. Despite his brilliance, Bangladesh finished at 306/8 in their 50 overs.

Zampa goes at the top

Zampa has now raced to 22 wickets in nine games in the ongoing event at 18.90. He has gone past Brad Hogg (21 in 2007) and Shane Warne (20 in 1999) to become the Aussie spinner with the most wickets in a WC edition. Among spinners, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan has claimed more wickets in a WC edition, 23 in 2007.

Only Aussie bowler with this feat

Earlier in the tournament, Zampa became the first Australian bowler to record three consecutive four-plus wicket hauls in ODI WCs. India's Mohammed Shami (2019 and 2023) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (2011) are the only other bowlers with this feat. Zampa took 4/47 against SL, 4/53 against Pakistan, and 4/8 against the Netherlands in 2023 WC. Overall, he now has 164 ODI wickets at 27.70.