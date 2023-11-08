ICC World Cup, England thrash Netherlands: Key stats

England hammered the Netherlands by 160 runs (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England hammered the Netherlands by 160 runs to end a string of defeats in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Jos Buttler's men posted 339/9 in 50 overs, riding on a brilliant 87 from the blade of Dawid Malan and a century by Ben Stokes. In response, the Dutch folded for 179 in 37.2 overs.

Malan smashes his third 50+ score of WC 2023

Openers Malan and Jonny Bairstow added a 48-run stand after England elected to bat. Although Aryan Dutt dismissed Bairstow for 15(17), Malan continued to attack the Netherlands bowlers. He touched the 50-run mark in the ninth over itself. Malan departed for a 74-ball 87. In 29 ODIs, he has now raced to 1,419 runs at 56.76. He owns six tons and seven fifties.

Chris Woakes slams his maiden World Cup fifty

Woakes came to the middle after England were reduced to 192/6 from 133/1. Together, Woakes and Stokes took the Englishmen past 320. The former smashed a 45-ball 51, a knock laced with 5 fours and a six. It was Woakes's sixth half-century in ODI cricket and first in World Cups. In 121 matches, Woakes has 1,520 runs at an average of 23.75 in ODIs.

England's highest partnership for seventh wicket or below in WCs

The 129-run partnership between Stokes and Woakes helped England evade a batting collapse against the Dutch. This is now England's highest partnership for the seventh wicket or below in ODI World Cups. The highest such stand is 202* between Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins which came in Australia's historic win against Afghanistan in the last match in Mumbai.

Ben Stokes records his maiden World Cup century

Senior batter Ben Stokes became England's second centurion in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with a quickfire knock. Stokes, who smashed 64 against Australia in the last encounter, followed it up with a score of 108. He has now raced to 3,379 runs in 113 ODIs at 40.71. The tally includes five tons and 23 fifties.

Joint second-most sixes for England in a WC innings

Stokes hammered 6 sixes, now the joint second-most for England in a World Cup innings. Bairstow also smashed as many maximums against India in 2019 in Birmingham. Former captain Eoin Morgan tops this tally (17 vs Afghanistan, 2019, Manchester).

Fourth-highest team total for England in ODI World Cups

England's 339/9 is now their fourth-highest team total in ODI World Cups. The highest total in this regard came in the 2019 edition. They smashed 397/6 against Afghanistan in Manchester.

Woakes clocks this World Cup record for England

Woakes claimed 1/19 from seven overs. He has now become the joint-highest wicket-taker for England in ODI World Cups. Woakes has raced to 30 scalps, equaling Ian Botham's tally. Adil Rashid claimed a three-fer. In 19 matches, he has raced to 24 World Cup scalps. Overall, the spinner owns 197 ODI wickets. Moeen Ali also took a three-fer. He has 109 ODI wickets.

Other records scripted in the match

As per Cricbuzz, England posted their third-biggest World Cup win in terms of runs. England's six wickets by spinners versus the Dutch is their second-best tally after seven scalps versus the West Indies in 2011. Netherlands managed six sixes versus England which is now their joint-second best tally in a World Cup game.