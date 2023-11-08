England's Chris Woakes slams his maiden World Cup fifty: Stats

England racked up 339/9 against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Pune. Dawid Malan gave England a solid start, while Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes saved them from a lower-order collapse. Stokes's century rescued the Englishmen, with Woakes smashing a quickfire 51 to get them past 300. The latter recorded his maiden half-century in ODI World Cups.

Woakes came to the middle after England were reduced to 192/6 from 133/1. Together, Woakes and Stokes took the Englishmen past 320. The former smashed a 45-ball 51, a knock laced with 5 fours and a six. It was Woakes's sixth half-century in ODI cricket and first in World Cups. He also touched the 1,500-run mark in the format.

Woakes, known for his splendid spells with the ball, is also a potent batter down the order. In 121 matches, Woakes has 1,520 runs at an average of 23.75 in ODI cricket. The tally includes a strike rate of 89.09 (Highest score: 95*). Notably, Woakes has an average of over 20 each at home, away, and neutral venues.

The 129-run partnership between Stokes and Woakes helped England evade a batting collapse against the Dutch. This is now England's highest partnership for the seventh wicket or below in ODI World Cups. The highest such stand is 202* between Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins which came in Australia's historic win against Afghanistan in the last match in Mumbai.