ICC World Cup, ENG vs SL: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:14 am Oct 26, 202309:14 am

Both these teams have won one game and lost three (Source: X/@ICC)

Defending champions England will be up against Sri Lanka in Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru. England are placed eighth in the 10-team table with Sri Lanka occupying the seventh place. Both these teams have won one game and lost three. Hence, their chances of making it to the semi-finals are looking slim. Here is the pitch and weather report.

A look at the track conditions

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the match on October 26 (2:00pm IST). The track here is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. Pacers can get some assistance early on. Notably, the only previous game at this venue in the ongoing WC saw Australia defend 367/9 against Pakistan.

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast on the match day looks promising with no chances of rain. As per Accuweather, it will be a sunny day with partial clouds. The temperature would range between 31 degrees Celsius during the day and 19 degrees Celsius during the night. The humidity levels are expected to be around 60%.

A look at the venue stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, across 27 ODIs, the average runs per over at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is 5.60. 12 matches have been won by sides batting first (L12 T1 NR2). In four matches here, England have won twice, lost once, and tied one. Sri Lanka have played one match here back in 1982 against India and lost the clash.

Here are the likely starting XIs

England probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood. Sri Lanka probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.