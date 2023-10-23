World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:52 am Oct 23, 202309:52 am

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been instrumental to India's winning run (Source: X/@BCCI)

Hosts India have won their fifth match on the trot in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they need a solitary win to all but secure a place in the semi-finals. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been instrumental to India's winning run as the two veteran batters have been in sublime form. Here we compare their stats in the ongoing tournament.

Only batters with 300-plus runs

Rohit and Kohli happen to be to only batters with 300-plus runs in the competition so far. The latter is leading the chart with 354 runs at a tremendous average of 118. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper has clobbered 311 runs at 62.20. While Kohli owns three fifties and a solitary ton at the event, Rohit has a fifty and a century to his name.

Kohli ahead in terms of consistency

Kohli is the only batter with four 50-plus scores in the competition so far as his scores read 85, 55*, 16, 103*, and 95. He is the only batter to cross the 80-run mark thrice. Meanwhile, Rohit, after bagging a duck in India's opener against Australia, returned with scores worth 131, 86, 48, and 46. He has been focusing more on adding quick runs.

Rohit has showcased remarkable intent

Though Rohit too has the ability to play marathon knocks, he has been focusing on playing fiery and impactful innings lately. His strike rate of 133.47 is the highest among batters with 220-plus runs at the event. Meanwhile, Kohli's strike rate reads 90.53. While Rohit has smoked 17 maximums at the event, no other batter has even 15 sixes. Kohli owns just six maximums.

How Rohit has made Kohli's job easier?

Rohit's attacking batting at the top has certainly benefited Kohli. Only twice Kohli has arrived in the middle before the 11th over as India's opening partnership in the tournament read 156, 88, 71, 23, and 2. The average run rate of India's opening partnership has been over seven. This has allowed Kohli to settle in comfortably and the results are evident.

Here are their overall WC numbers

In 31 WC matches, Kohli has amassed 1,384 runs at 55.36 (100s: 3, 50s: 9). Rohit has featured in 22 matches, scoring 1289 runs at 64.45. While his tally of seven WC tons is the most for a batter, the opener also owns four fifties. Only Sachin Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), and Kumar Sangakkara (1,532) have clobbered more WC runs than the duo.