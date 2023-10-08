ICC World Cup: Rohit Sharma registers his 16th ODI duck

1/5

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup: Rohit Sharma registers his 16th ODI duck

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:39 pm Oct 08, 202308:39 pm

This was Rohit Sharma's third ODI duck against Australia (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India﻿ had a horror start to their innings against Australia in match 5 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Chennai. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were dismissed for ducks followed by Shreyas Iyer, who also went back without troubling the scorers. It was a rather nervy start for India after their bowlers bundled out Australia for only 199.

2/5

Unwanted record registered by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan

As per Bharath Seervi, this is only the second time both Indian openers have got out for ducks in a World Cup match. The first time this happened was against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. Also, this is the first time in India's ODI history that three of the top four batters have been dismissed for ducks (Rohit, Kishan and Iyer).

3/5

Josh Hazlewood removes Rohit Sharma

Right after Mitchell Starc dismissed Kishan in the first over, Indian captain Rohit followed him back to the pavilion after he was trapped in front of his wickets by a seaming delivery from Josh Hazlewood. Rohti reviewed the decision but it was umpire's call.

4/5

16th ODI duck for Rohit, second in ODI World Cup

This is Rohit's 16th instance when he has been dismissed for a duck in ODI cricket. He has now equaled Sourav Ganguly's tally (16) and among Indian batters, only Sachin Tendulkar (20) and Yuvraj Singh (18) are ahead of him. Javagal Srinath (19), Anil Kumble (18) and Harbhajan Singh (17) are the other Indians ahead. This was Rohit's second ODI World Cup duck.

5/5

A look at his performance against Australia

Rohit relishes playing against Australia as he has amassed 2,332 runs across 44 matches at an impressive average of 58.30. He has hammered nine fifties and eight centuries against them while also slamming a double century. This is only his third duck against the Aussies in ODIs. In 18 ODI World Cup matches, Rohit has compiled 978 runs at 61.12 (50s: 3, 100: 6).