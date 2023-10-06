ICC World Cup: Bas de Leede claims 4/62 versus Pakistan

ICC World Cup: Bas de Leede claims 4/62 versus Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede was instrumental against Pakistan

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede was instrumental against Pakistan claiming four scalps in match number 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. Pakistan were bowled out for 286 in 49 overs. Leede was the pick of the bowlers and got the crucial scalps of Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan. On both occasions, he got two set players. We decode his stats.

A superb display from Leede

Pakistan were reduced to 38/3 in 9.1 overs before Rizwan and Saud Shakeel added a crucial 120-run stand for the fourth wicket. Soon after Saud's dismissal, Rizwan too perished for 68, being bowled out while trying to flick. Shadab was then castled after adding a useful fifty-plus stand alongside Mohammad Nawaz. Iftikhar Ahmed and Hasan Ali were Leede's two other dismissals.

Leede clocks these crucial numbers

In 31 ODIs, Leede has raced to 28 scalps at an average of 29.71. He managed his maiden four-fer, besides also owning a five-wicket haul in the format. In four matches versus Pakistan, he has nine scalps at 20.22. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 neutral venues, Leede has claimed 18 scalps at 19.33.

Unique record for Leede

In the 2003 World Cup, Leede's father Tim De Leede picked 4/35 in Netherlands' first World Cup match against India. And now, his son picked up four scalps in Netherlands' first World Cup match against Pakistan.