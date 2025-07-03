Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana': Everything we know amid first look release
What's the story
The much-anticipated first look of the mythological movie Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was unveiled on Thursday, much to the delight of the fans. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, who'll take on the lead role of Lord Ram, while Yash will play Raavan. Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi is set to appear as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Vivek Oberoi will play Vidyutjihva.
Character insights
Yash is excited to play Raavan
The film's cast has largely remained tight-lipped about their roles. However, Yash, who is also co-producing the project, had earlier told The Hollywood Reporter India, "In Ramayana, if you had asked me, 'Would you play any other character?' Probably not. For me, Ravan is the most exciting character to play as an actor." Arun Govil, who famously played Lord Ram in the Doordarshan series Ramayan, will return to the epic to portray King Dashrath in this adaptation.
Insights
What Deol had to say about 'Ramayana'
Deol told Zoom in a candid interview, "Nervousness and fear are always there, but that's the beauty of it because you have to find within you how will you take up the challenge." "Ramayana has been made so many times, and when this film comes on the screen and the way all the actors are involved in it, I'm sure they'll do justice to the epic, and people will be satisfied and they will enjoy the film."
Production insights
₹835cr budget and divided into 2 parts
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ramayana is being made on a staggering budget of ₹835 crore, which will give it the title of the most expensive Indian film ever. Excitingly, the music of the film has been composed by two greats, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The movie will be released in two parts, with the first part slated for a Diwali 2026 release and the second part for Diwali 2027.