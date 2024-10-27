Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming action film 'Toxic' is set to transport viewers back to the 1970s with its grand sets and vintage cars.

The film, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Akshay Oberoi, will feature intense action sequences choreographed by fifty stunt experts.

The storyline, revolving around a drug mafia, will span from the 1950s to the 1970s, promising a thrilling cinematic journey.

'Toxic' will be shot in Mumbai next

Vintage cars, massive sets: Yash's 'Toxic' to recreate the 1970s

By Isha Sharma 09:57 am Oct 27, 202409:57 am

What's the story Kannada superstar Yash and his co-star Nayanthara will return to sets for their upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, after Diwali. The next schedule of the movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, will kick off in Mumbai from November 6. Film City will be the main location for this schedule, with another set being erected at Madh Island, reported Mid-Day.

Set design

'Toxic' set to depict the 1970s era with authentic elements

The production team of Toxic is constructing a massive set at Film City that will depict the 1970s. A source told the portal, "Geetu is sparing no effort in making Toxic an ambitious affair. The sets are larger-than-life while staying true to the decade." "The designers have sourced elements from the '70s, from vintage cars to guns and other weaponry," they added.

Action scenes

'Toxic' to feature intense action sequences

The next schedule will be dedicated to shooting important scenes between Yash and Nayanthara, who plays his sister in this drug mafia-themed action film. The source further revealed that some crucial action sequences are also on the cards. "The action will be raw and gritty, with an emphasis on physicality. Fifty stunt experts have been roped in for these scenes," the source said.

Cast update

Kiara Advani and Akshay Oberoi to join 'Toxic' shoot

Apart from Yash and Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Akshay Oberoi will also join the next shooting schedule of Toxic. Advani has reportedly been cast as Yash's love interest in the film. The movie is a pan-India action extravaganza that travels from the 1950s to 1970s.