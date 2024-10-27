Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming rom-com 'Param Sundari' will spotlight the love story between a rich North Indian tycoon, played by Sidharth Malhotra, and a modern Kerala-based artist, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor.

The film, set to start shooting in December, will capture the contrasting cultures of Delhi and Kerala, with filming wrapping up by February 2025.

Rumors suggest a cameo by Kriti Sanon, as the title is inspired by her dance number from the movie 'Mimi'.

'Param Sundari' will be directed by Tushar Jalota

'Param Sundari': Sidharth-Janhvi's rom-com to focus on contrasting cultures

By Isha Sharma 09:44 am Oct 27, 202409:44 am

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in a new romantic comedy tentatively titled Param Sundari. It will be his first on-screen appearance with Janhvi Kapoor. Originally conceived as a thriller, the actors chose to shift gears to a rom-com instead. Directed by Tushar Jalota, who helmed Dasvi (2022), the film narrates a classic tale of opposites attracting each other, reported Mid-Day.

Character details

'Param Sundari' to explore cross-cultural love story

In Param Sundari, while Malhotra plays a rich North Indian business tycoon, Kapoor's character is a modern Kerala-based artist with a strong personality and value system. A source told Mid-Day, "Janhvi plays a modern artist with strong views and value system. Her character is a south Indian woman from Kerala. The film chronicles how the two fall in love despite having such contrasting personalities."

Production plans

'Param Sundari' production to commence in December

Pre-production for Param Sundari is already underway and filming will start in December. The first schedule will begin with Malhotra in Delhi, followed by a Kerala stint, and the rest of the movie will be shot at sets at a Mumbai studio. The production design team has reportedly been tasked with creating two large sets- one reflecting a sprawling house as seen in Delhi and another reflecting the "earthy interiors" of traditional Kerala homes.

Filming schedule

'Param Sundari' to wrap up filming by February 2025

The shooting of Param Sundari is likely to wrap up by February 2025. Sheetal Sharma, who worked on Munjya and Stree 2, has been hired as the costume designer for the project. The look tests of both actors were recently completed. Meanwhile, rumors are abuzz about Kriti Sanon's cameo in this Dinesh Vijan production as the film's title is inspired by Sanon's dance number from Mimi (2021).