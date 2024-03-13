Next Article

After 'Yodha,' Sidharth Malhotra signs Balwinder Singh's next actioner: Report

By Aikantik Bag 02:45 pm Mar 13, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra, the Bollywood heartthrob, is gearing up for another action-packed film following his much-anticipated movie, Yodha. As per Bollywood Hungama, in his next venture, Malhotra will be working with director Balwinder Singh Janjua of the recently released Tera Kya Hoga Lovely fame. Meanwhile, Yodha releases on Friday and is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Singh spilled beans regarding the upcoming project

Janjua confirmed his collaboration with Malhotra and shared that the shooting for this unnamed action-adventure flick is set to kick off in July. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Uttarakhand, the film will explore themes of guilt, the weight of past mistakes, defending one's homeland, and complex family dynamics. Janjua excitedly stated, "Sidharth has never done anything like this." This project promises to reveal a new side to Malhotra's acting prowess.

Meanwhile, know more about 'Yodha'

IMDb describes Yodha as follows, "After terrorists hijack a passenger plane, an off-duty soldier aboard devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails." It has been written by Muhammad Asif Ali (Tadap) and Ambre. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will also be seen in the film. It's Malhotra's second project of the year after Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.