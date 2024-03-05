Next Article

'Sitaare Zameen Par' is set for Christmas 2024 release

What is cooking? Aamir Khan's new look leaves fans wondering

By Aikantik Bag 05:07 pm Mar 05, 2024

What's the story Ever since the box office debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, superstar Aamir Khan has taken a hiatus from acting. Now, as the actor is eyeing a comeback with a film titled Sitaare Zameen Par, fans are eager to watch him on celluloid. Recently, a paparazzi account unveiled a new look from Khan's upcoming project, filling fans with curiosity as the actor sported a creepy, unkempt appearance.

Collaboration

Darsheel Safary teased collaboration with Khan earlier

Before this, on Monday, actor Darsheel Safary took to social media and teased a collaboration with Khan 16 years after Taare Zameen Par. Safary shared a glimpse of their upcoming collaboration. In the post, Khan was seen with a long salt-and-pepper hairstyle, seemingly staring at his hands while gesturing as if holding something.

Buzz

Film or advertisement? Speculations surround collaboration buzz

Speculations are rife that the duo's collaboration could be linked to Khan's forthcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. However, certain reports suggest that this collaboration might also be for an advertisement. Recently, OPPO did an advertisement featuring the Wake Up Sid cast and it garnered a lot of praise on social media.